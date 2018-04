Al Wasl host Nasaf Qarshi in matchday 6 of the AFC Champions League 2018 on the 16th of April 2018, with the home side looking to end their campaign on a high note after a poor one overall.

Both sides have been eliminated from the competition, with Al Wasl sitting on 0 points after 5 consecutive losses, meanwhile Nasaf Qarshi sit on 7 points after beating Al Wasl, Al Sadd and a draw with Persepolis on one occasion.

