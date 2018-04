The Al Kuwait Stadium in Kuwait will host Al Hilal’s final match of the AFC Champions League 2018 campaign when they face Esteghlal on the 16th of April 2018 in matchday 6.

Date and time of Al Hilal’s upcoming match against Esteghlal in the AFC Champions League

Al Hilal have been eliminated from the competition after earning just two points in five games, meanwhile Esteghlal have confirmed their qualification for the next round after beating Al Rayyan 2-0.

