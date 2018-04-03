AFC Leopards coach calls for patience as players adapt to new style

AFC Leopard coach Dennis Kitambi has refused to blame his players for the heavy defeat against Tusker on Monday.

AFC Leopards coach calls for patience as players adapt to a new style

Kitambi suffered his first defeat in five games since he took over the club on an interim basis.

AFC Leopards played the better part of the game with a man down after goalkeeper, Gabriel Andika was sent off for a tackle on Timothy Otieno.

But despite dropping two points in a 4-2 defeat, Kitambi praised his charges for showing ‘character’ after he was forced to change his earlier plan of 3-5-1 formation.

“I must applaud my boys for the great fighting spirit. We played a man down for the better part of the match but the players did really well, I couldn’t ask more from them.

“We changed to a back three after our custodian was sent off and we noticed Tusker couldn’t keep the ball. We created chances and could have actually equalized. Tusker came back strongly in the second half and troubled us, we had to change the system again to a back four and I think we did very well.

“People keep saying that we need to fix our defense but I don’t think that is the problem. We just keep getting our passes wrong. This team was used to playing long balls and I am trying to change that. It will take time but we are working on it,” Kitambi told KPL official website.

The lose denied AFC Leopards a chance to move joint top with Gor Mahia, who are leading the table on 19 points.