Gabriel Andika was in hot soup on Monday after his two costly mistakes saw AFC Leopards suffer a 4-2 defeat to Tusker.

AFC Leopards coach not blaming erratic goalkeeper for costly mistakes

The first one was a miss-controlled back pass that ended up deflecting into the net, and moments later he was sent off as his mistimed lunge caught the on-rushing Timothy Otieno.

Despite the power show from the custodian, caretaker coach Dennis Kitambi has refused to blame him, saying chances of mistakes do happen.

"It is a completely different style of play where we are trying to build the game from the back, it has not happened here for long.

"And remember, this was his (Andika) first game and mistakes sometimes are bound to happen. But it is a lesson for him, I cannot blame him. It is football, we lost and we should move on.

"We played well despite losing a man earlier, I am happy with my players, they played like real men."