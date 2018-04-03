Sydney FC and Ajax sign youth deal

Sydney FC and Dutch club Ajax Amsterdam have signed a youth coaching and talent identification partnership.

Coaches with the Eredivisie giants will travel to Austalia to help the Sky Blues identify and sign local talent after the clubs signed a three-year deal.

Ajax are a well known as a global force for building young players.

Johan Cruyff, Dennis Bergkamp and Marco van Basten are graduates of the fabled Ajax Youth Academy, where dozens of other international-quality players have gone through the ranks.

Like the Sky Blues, they're also a dominant club in their league, finishing in the top two for the past eight seasons.

Sydney FC staff will also visit and learn from Ajax's youth structures.

Edwin van der Sar, Ajax chief executive officer and former Dutch international goalkeeper, said it was a fantastic deal for both parties.

"We feel this is an extremely interesting partnership both from a football technical point of view, while at the same time it offers a possibility to strengthen Ajax's reputation as the best football development institution of the world," he said.

Ajax has similar arrangements with clubs in many countries, another academy in Greece and an affiliated club in South Africa, Ajax Cape Town.