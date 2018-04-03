Frequent flyer Troisi not jetlagged

James Troisi's passport has been given a serious workout this season.

Socceroos duty has sent the Melbourne Victory man to Iran, Russia, Japan, Malaysia, Honduras, Norway and the United Kingdom in the last 12 months.

With Victory, he's been to New Zealand, twice, Japan, China and now South Korea.

"I was away with the national team, got back and three days later I'm on another flight," he said.

In fact it was three flights, a bruising 19-hour transit to South Korea where Victory will face Ulsan Hyundai in a do-or-die Asian Champions League match on Wednesday night.

And should Victory win through to the knockout rounds, and Troisi continues on to the World Cup, he'll spend plenty more time in the air over next few months.

The curious thing is, Troisi's form has benefitted from the travel.

Troisi has been a key part of Victory's late-season revival and he's kept his spot in the national team setup under Bert van Marwijk.

The 29-year-old said he believed reduced training loadings helped him keep his mind on match-day.

"The more games you play the better it is. Especially when you play in high-level competitions like this," he said.

"Bringing that into the A-League has definitely helped us.

"It's been crazy the travelling I've been doing but physically I feel really good.

"It helps to win. When you're winning everything's good."

Troisi, who scored the extra-time winner in the Asian Cup final, hopes playing in the Asian Champions League will keep him clear of A-League rivals looking to grab a spot in the 23-man Socceroos squad for Russia.

"We all knew Ange's thoughts on the A-League and that's why I came back," he said.

"Now we have a new coach and we don't know what he thinks of the A-League (so) playing more games and at a higher competition definitely helps."