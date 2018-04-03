News

Victory handed ACL drubbing in South Korea
Victory face Ulsan in must-win ACL clash

Ben McKay
AAP /

ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: MATCH DAY FIVE

ULSAN HYUNDAI v MELBOURNE VICTORY

Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan

Kickoff: 8pm (AEST)

THE GROUP

1- Shanghai SIPG W:3 D:1 L:0 GD:+5 Points: 10

2- Ulsan Hyundai W:1 D:2 L:1 GD:0 Points: 5

3- MELBOURNE VICTORYW:1 D:2 L:1 GD:-2 Points: 5

4- Kawasaki FrontaleW:0 D:1 L:3 GD:-3Points: 1

THE SITUATION

With Shanghai SIPG already through and Kawasaki Frontale a remote chance of progression, it's winner-takes-all in this clash. Victory need a win to seal progression. A draw will take things to the final day.

ALSO TONIGHT

Shanghai SIPG v Kawasaki Frontale, Shanghai Stadium

MELBOURNE VICTORY

Coach: Kevin Muscat

Captain: Carl Valeri

Star: Leroy George. The Dutch winger is in red-hot form and netted twice against Ulsan at AAMI Park on the opening night of the competition.

Likely line-up (4-3-3): 20-Thomas; 6-Broxham, 14-Deng, 17-Donachie, 22-Nigro; 21-Valeri, 16-Hope, 10-Troisi; 41-George, 8-Berisha, 9-Barbarouses.

ULSAN HYUNDAI

Coach: Kim Do-hoon

Captain: Kang Min-soon

Star: Mislav Orsic. A vicious free kick and a curling long-range effort in their previous meeting gave Victory a first-hand glimpse of the Croatian's talents.

Ulsan Hyundai likely line-up (4-3-3): 1-Kim Yong-dae; 27-Kim Chang-soo, 40-Windbicher, 4-Kang, 13-Lee; 33. Park Joo-ho, 34-Park Yong-woo, 24-Han; 9-Orsic, 55-Toyoda, 7-Kim In-sung.

