Ebusua Dwarfs coach goes hard on his goalkeeper for 'gifting' goals

You don't often see a coach publicly rip into his own goalkeeper after a poor performance, but with Bashir Hayford, nothing is impossible.

The Ebusua Dwarfs coach has taken a dig at goalkeeper Frank Andoh following their 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Karela FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Andoh was substituted after Diawisie Taylor and Isaac Kwain put the homeside 2-0 by the 58th minute, although that move did not prevent William Opoku Mensah from adding a third goal.

“He [Andoh] gifted them the two goals. It was a gift to them," Hayford said, as reported by Footballghana.

"When it happens like that, it dampens the spirit of the players.

"He allowed the first goal to go in cheaply and the second goal was even going off, but he decided to save it into his own net when the players were fighting to come back into the game.

"So, I decided to take him off and when I did that, the team stabilised.

“He has featured in a lot of big games and if he says he couldn’t perform because of tension, then I can’t believe it.

"I’m a coach who does not blame my players but I can say our goalkeeper let the players and the whole team down."

Interestingly, Andoh has been Dwarfs first-choice in all four games of the season thus far, registering clean sheets again Berekum Chelsea (home) and Wa All Stars (away).

It remains to be seen if he will be handed a fifth straight start when the Crabs play Bechem United in their next match.