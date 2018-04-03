Kotoko coach Fabin bemoans poor conversion of chances in GPL

Asante Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabin says he is tirelessly working on his strikers following their poor conversion rate in the 2017-18 Ghana Premier League season.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 on Sunday, which was their third goal in four games so far.

However, the gaffer believes his forwards will improve as the season progresses, with star striker Sadick Adams nearing full recovery. He has not played any game this season.

"We're struggling to score many goals but I'm still working on the forwards so that they will improve in the subsequent matches," Fabin said.

"When I arrived, the club had already acquired the services of some strikers so I decided to use them but unfortunately, there are some who are injured and can't be used at this time of the season.

"Our top striker Sadick Adams is out since the start of the season and according to the doctors, he will start light training on Monday. So we're trying to utilise what's readily available. Even as we're struggling to score many goals, we're also winning games so I'm a little happy and only wish for an improvement," he added.

Kotoko sit fourth on the log with seven points and will play regional rivals Ashanti Gold in matchday five at the Len Clay Sports Stadium.