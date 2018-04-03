Jamshedpur FC reached the quarterfinal of Super Cup 2018 after beating I-League champions Minerva Punjab 5-4 in a penalty-shootout on Monday at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar. After the scoreline remained 0-0 at the end of 120 minutes, the ISL side finally emerged victors in sudden death.

Super Cup 2018: Steve Coppell praises Sanjiban Ghosh, wants extra time scrapped

Moinuddin Khan, Kiran Chemjong and Gagandeep Bali missed the spot-kicks for Minerva. Memo and Bikash Jairu failed to convert their penalties for Jamshedpur.

Goalkeeper Sanjiban Ghosh was the standout performer for Jamshedpur. He made several crucial saves in the match and then saved two penalties to help his side into the next round.

Praising Sanjiban, coach Steve Coppell said, "All year he (Sanjiban Ghosh) has been a terrific understudy for Subrata (Paul). He has worked very hard on a daily basis. Tonight was just reward for his hard work. He made some magnificent saves tonight. He has worked really hard. He didn’t get a chance until tonight. Terrific individual goalkeeping performance."

The former Crystal Palace manager further suggested that the All Indian Football Federation should seriously consider avoiding extra time after 90 minutes of football and head straight to penalties. The experienced coach was of the view that the players generally do not have any energy left in their body after rigorous 90 minutes of football.

"At this stage of the season for both leagues, extra time is not really necessary. The penalties are exciting. When it gets to extra time, people just have no strength left. It shouldn’t be an endurance test; it should be a test of skill. 90 minutes is enough to decide. If at the end of 90 minutes it’s all square then straight to penalties because there can be too many players who can injure themselves for the long-term and it’s the clubs who suffer. I hope the league, the federation will see a little bit of common sense in the future and make it 90 minutes and then straight into penalties," opined the Jamshedpur coach.