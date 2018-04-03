Leicester City manager Claude Puel has expressed his sadness at losing ‘fantastic’ Wilfred Ndidi.

It is ‘harsh’ to lose Wilfred Ndidi, admits Leicester City’s Claude Puel

The combative midfielder was sent off after picking his second booking in the Foxes’ 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in Saturday's English Premier League encounter at the American Express Community Stadium.

And as a result, the 21- year-old has been suspended for the King Power Stadium outfit’s next two games against Newcastle United and Burnley which left a sour taste in the mouth of the French tactician.

“Of course he [Ndidi] is a valuable player for us,” Puel told Leicester Mercury .

“He is like other important players for us. He recovers a lot of possession and he has improved in possession also.

“He prevents the opponents from hitting us on the counter-attack and he has been a fantastic player for us since the beginning of the season.

“To lose Wilfred at this point of the season is harsh for us because we have not got a lot of players with the same attributes. We will find a solution collectively.”

The former Genk player has been a regular feature for the Foxes this season with 36 appearances across all competitions.

Also, he has helped the club keep 12 clean sheets this term, capping it with three goals.