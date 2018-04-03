Enugu Rangers will defeat Yobe Desert Stars - Ifeanyi George

Enugu Rangers' Ifeanyi George insists his side are not willing to share points when they battle Yobe Desert Stars in Wednesday's top-flight encounter at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Gbenga Ogunbote's men were recently held to a 2-2 draw by Go Round as they extended their unbeaten run to three games in a row and would be hoping to make maintain the run in Enugu.

And the forward, whose brace secured the away for the Flying Antelopes in Omoku is eager to power his side to victory over the high-flying topflight newcomers.

"The holiday is over and we [Enugu Rangers] are looking forward to the match [against Yobe Desert Stars] on Wednesday," George told Goal.

“I was not happy we could not beat Go Round in our last match. We got two goals in the first half but could not hold on to them to get the three points. I think the draw was not a bad result for us.

"We have moved on and planning to win at home this time against Yobe. We are working hard to make sure we get all the three points, though we know they [Yobe] will tough to beat.

"We have not done badly so far this season because we have not lost in our last three matches and this match is a chance for us to get the maximum points and move to a better position.

"We have dropped four points at home this season and we are not sharing points with anyone. We are hoping to challenge for the title this season and I think that the victory will really help us."

Enugu Rangers are 10th with 19 points from 13 games and would aim a win over Yobe Desert Stars could push them into the top five of the Nigeria top-flight league log.