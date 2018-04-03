Tusker 4-2 AFC Leopards: Brewers sink ten-man Ingwe in Kericho

Tusker brought to an end AFC Leopards’ four-match winning streak with a 4-2 victory at Kericho Green Stadium on Monday.

Tusker 4-2 AFC Leopards: Brewers sink ten-man Ingwe

Goalkeeper Gabriel Andika's costly error helped Tusker coach Sam Timbe pick his second win of the season and first since February 24, to bring back to earth Ingwe interim coach, Dennis Kitambi, who had clocked 360 minutes without defeat.

Andika gifted Tusker the opening goal early in the first half after he failed to clear a back pass, then picked a straight red card with his last attempted touch on the ball, a costly mistake that helped the brewers’ to widen their lead.

On the other side of the pitch, Tusker defender, Lloyd Wahome gave away a penalty but made amends with a brace to help Tusker hand Ingwe their biggest defeat of the season.

Timothy Otieno gave Tusker the lead in the sixth minute after an intended clearance by Andika bounced off the striker’s left foot, up high in the sky before the ball strolled into an empty net.

Whyvonne Isuza tested David Okello awareness with a long-range shot in the 13th minute but the custodian forced a full stretch on his left side to pull a crucial save.

AFC Leopards took control of the match, dominating the proceedings but despite piecing together a couple of passes, they could not break down a solid Tusker defence.

Erratic Andika was sent off after he brought down Otieno outside the box with Jairus Adira being thrown in to replace Henry Uche, who was sacrificed for Andika’s mistake.

Otieno however, did not make a mistake, sending Adira the wrong side to double Tusker’s advantage in the 32nd minute. AFC Leopards pulled one back with four minutes left to the break after defender Lloyd Wahome brought down an opponent inside his own box.

Isaac Oduro smartly converted with his left foot for a 2-1 result at the break in the game that was punctuated by juvenile mistakes from both sides. Wahome, however, made amends 15 minutes after the resumption when he powered home Tusker's third in the 60th minute.

Isuza produced another carbon copy header for Ingwe second goal just two minutes later. But villain turned hero Wahome completed his brace in the 74th with a simple tap-in after Andika failed to deal with a free-kick.

AFC Leopards have so far conceded 14 goals this season and Kitambi will need to work on tightening his leaking defence to avoid further defeats.

The win pushed Tusker to top 10 on nine points while AFC Leopards remained third with 16 points.

Tusker XI: David Okello, Collins Shivachi, Justin Omari, Lloyd Wahome, Eric Ambunya, Lawrence Kasadha, Robert Achema, Apollo Otieno, Matthew Odongo, Timothy Otieno and Edwin Lavatsa.

Subs: Brynne Omondi, MarlonTangauzi, Eugine Asike, Amos Asembeka, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia and Peter Nzuki.

AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikhayi, Duncan Otieno, Isaac Oduro, Robinson Kamura, Michael Kibwage, Baker Lukooya, Marvin Nabwire, Whyvonne Isuza, Ezekiel Odera and Henry Uche.

Reserves: Jairus Adira, Eric Bekoo, Victor Majid, Brian Marita, Moses Mburu, Ezekiel Otuoma and Jaffery Odeny.