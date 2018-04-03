Rivers United in dire need of victory against Heartland - Oche Salefu

Rivers United's Oche Salefu says securing a win is very crucial when they face Heartland in a Nigeria topflight encounter at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The Pride of Rivers are without a win in their last three matches, including defeats at Wikki Tourist and Lobi Stars and they would target a return to winning ways against the Naze Millionaires.

And the forward, who is unhappy with their recent poor results assures that they have put their unfortunate results behind them as he thinks a victory would ease their relegations fears.

"We are getting set and fully prepared for Wednesday's match with Heartland," Salefu told Goal.

"I know it will surely be a tough match because the two teams know each other well. Forget that they [Heartland] just returned to the league, they are a good side.

"We have forgotten our loss in Markudi, though I still felt that we ought to have gotten something there because we played well. But in football, anything can happen.

"Well, we've forged ahead already. We have Heartland to play now and all our attention is on how to get all three points. It is very important we win."

With no win since their triumph at Kwara United on February 25, the former Remo Stars man is seeking a winning start in the month of April against Ezekiel Onyegbula's men.

"As you know, we have not won a match since February that we defeated Kwara United in Ilorin. We drew at home to Ifeanyi Ubah and lost away to Wikki Tourist and Lobi" he continued.

"That's not good enough for a team hoping to fight for the title and continental ticket this season. That's why we need all three points badly.

"I know if we drop any point in the game, we could find ourselves in the relegation zone which will not be good at all. We will fight very hard to start the month of April differently."