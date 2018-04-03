FC IfeanyiUbah coach, Ladan Bosso has revealed that Paschal Seka could return to action for the Anambra Warriors away tie with Kano Pillars after being out for some weeks due to an ankle complaint.

Ladan Bosso hints at Seka’s return against Kano Pillars

The tactician disclosed that the Ivorian attacker was ready for action against Plateau United in their last home game which they won 3-0 but that he opted against fielding him because another of his striker, Godwin Obaje only made his return from another injury layoff in the said game.

“Pascal is doing very well now and has recovered from the injury that kept him out,” Bosso told Goal.

“He really wanted to play against Plateau United but I decided to rest him because he and Obaje are just returning from injuries and I didn’t want to have both of them playing.

"I told him to continue training with the assurance that he may be considered for the game with Kano Pillars if he is fit.

“We are happy to have both Obaje and Paschal back and we are counting on them to help us not just in the game with Kano Pillars but in all our games this season.

"We showed what we could do in our last game with Plateau United and I expect my players to do even better against Pillars.”