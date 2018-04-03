Nasarawa United goalkeeper, Danlami Umar believes he will still get more playing time opportunities despite being restricted to just four matches in the topflight this season due to the form of Suraj Ayeleso.

I still have a future at Nasarawa United - Danlami Umar

Umar played four times in the absence of Ayeleso who copped a knee injury but the former Enyimba shot-stopper is still optimistic that he has a future with the Solid Miners beyond a bit part role he is currently experiencing.

“I know that I have a future with Nasarawa United and that irrespective of the form of the goalkeepers with the team, I am going to have my own chance too just like I had it some weeks ago,” Umar told Goal.

“I will continue to remain patient and continue to hope for the best. I will be willing to assist anytime I am called upon to help. Our goal should be to ensure that we do not go down and we must all offer our best for the progress of the team.

“We have a tough game against Katsina United on Wednesday and it is expected that we are going to grab the maximum points because of our present position on the log.The game in Owerri taught us a lot of lesson but we have moved on from it.”

He pointed out that Nasarawa United will experience improved results right from their next game with Katsina United.

“What we are going through is a phase that will soon be a thing of the past and by the time results start coming in, we shall all rejoice. We need to stay together and keep hope alive."