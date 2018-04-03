Defending champions Eastern Sporting Union (ESU) maintained their 100 percent record in the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL) with their fourth consecutive win. Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYHPSA) and Sethu FC are second and third respectively after their victories in Monday's fixtures held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya.



Indian Women's League 2017-18: Eastern Union ground Gokulam Kerala

GOKULAM KERALA 0-2 EASTERN UNION [Mandakini 24’, Kamala Devi 50’]

Though Gokulam Kerala began on the front foot, coming into the game with a 6-1 win over Indira Gandhi Academy for Sports & Education, Eastern Sporting Union were quick to react as Kamala Devi and Prameshwori created a few openings.

In yet another goal from distance in the IWL, Mandakini's shot from about 30 yards bulged the back of the net to give the Manipuri team the lead in the 24th minute.

Minutes later, it could have been 2-0, but Kamala saw her attempt blocked out. Gokulam's five-goal star from the previous game, Ikwaput Fazila didn't seem to have much luck going forward either.

ESU were hit by an injury blow to Naocha before heading into the break with a one-goal lead.

Kamala eventually converted her opportunity five minutes into the second half with a well placed curling left-footed strike.

Umapati Devi and Manisa Panna kept Fazila at bay on the other side. Frustration got to the Ugandan striker as Fazila was guilty of an elbow in Sweety's face in the 62nd minute while Gokulam goalkeeper prevented Kamala from making it 3-0 in the 77th minute.



RISING STUDENT 0-2 SETHU FC [Sabina Khatun 47’, Manisha 90’]

Rising Student's Club had themselves to blame for the gallore of missed chances in the first half while Sethu FC would thank the brilliance of Sowmiya in between the sticks.

Anju Tamang shot wide and Sanju's attempt was aimed straight at Sowmiya inside the opening five minutes before Ngoubi and Pyari Xaxa tried their luck in front of goal. Sethu FC's defence was in shackles but Sowmiya's brilliance warded off Anju's 11th minute shot.

Pyari's header in the 38th minute didn't miss by much and it was Sowmiya who stood between Sanju's shot at goal as the two sides were goalless at half-time.

Little did Rising Student expect Sethu FC to pull ahead in the 47th minute when Bangladeshi forward Sabina Khatun took advantage of Indumathi's through ball.

Sanju missed another opportunity on the other end and so did Anju who was blocked by Sowmiya once again with another stunning save.

Rising Student's late surge for the elusive equaliser left huge patches to exploit and on one counter move Manisha doubled her side's lead in the 90th minute.

As a result, Sethu FC are now third with 6 points from three games.



KRYHPSA [Bala Devi 21’, 61’] 2-0 INDIA RUSH

KRYHPSA are the only other unbeaten side so far, besides Eastern Union, after they had dropped points against Rising Student in their last outing.

The attacking trident of Dangmei Grace, Bala Devi and Bindyarani was too much for India Rush SC's defence but KRYHPSA's lack of composure kept the scores intact until the 21st minute.

Ranjana's perfect cross across the face of goal was headed in by Bala Devi to give her side the lead. The latter almost found the back of the net again at the half-hour mark but her shot came off the post.

India Rush threw bodies in front in retaliation but the KRYHPSA continued creating chances on the counter. Bindyarani's shot brushed off the outside of the post while Grace too saw her shot come off the post in the 44th minute.

India Rush's Grace Lalrampari joined the ones who would have won the crossbar challenge on the day, with her shot from afar rattling the post in the 58th minute.

However, KRYHPSA gave themselves a cushion as Bala Devi completed her double in the 61st minute and almost scored a hat-trick minutes later but for Michel to clear the ball off the line.

India Rush goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan helped keep the margin of defeat restricted to two goals as she denied Bindyarani's attempt that was destined for goal in the 80th minute.

The win took KRYHPSA second on the stadings table with 7 points from 3 games while India Rush are without a point from as many games.