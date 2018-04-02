Cape Town City coach and Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy has hailed the talents of Mamelodi Sundowns star Percy Tau following City's Nedbank Cup quarterfinal defeat on Sunday.

Sundowns star Percy Tau can be even better than me, says Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy

Tau was once again a significant thorn in the Citizens' plans as he opened the scoring early in the second half, before Hlompho Kekana would come up with the all-important insurance goal just after the hour mark.

Tau has enjoyed a monumental rise up the South African football ranks, earning plaudits from many within the South African football fraternity, including most recently being tipped by his coach Pitso Mosimane to walk away with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Player of the Year Award.

Nonetheless, the latest figure to add his voice to the chorus singing Tau’s praises is the former Uefa Champions League winner.

McCarthy may have been on the losing end, but he has heaped praise on Tau even suggesting that the attacker has the ability to be even better than the 40-year-old ever was.

“There is some quality out there. I think Percy Tau is one of the best and most intelligent strikers, with all the instincts, with everything a world-class player needs," McCarthy told the media.

"He is one that I see that we have and hopefully we can make use and groom that and he will go and help the national team qualify for a World Cup next because I think us qualifying or doing anything special is for players like Percy Tau to be unleashed,” he said.

“He could probably be better, because I think he has got crazy skill, he is very skillful he is quick, something that I lost as I got older," he admitted.

McCarthy though believes that one aspect that Tau can work on is his lack of selfishness in front of goal.

“One thing that I noticed about his game, he needs to be a little bit more selfish as a nine, as a striker, he plays at times too much like a ten and wants to do a lot of assists. His assist rate is good, which is what you want, but as a nine, it is judged on goals,” he added.

“Percy Tau has got everything but he needs to add that selfishness to his game where he wants to be the one to score goals,” McCarthy concluded.