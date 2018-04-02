Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has reiterated the importance of being clinical in front of goal following their 1-0 win over Baroka in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals this past weekend.

Steve Komphela: Kaizer Chiefs are still playing to win the league as well

The Glamour Boys created too many goalscoring chances on the day, but as this has been their biggest challenge this season, they failed to score more than just the single goal in Port Elizabeth.

It took Erick Mathoho's 37th-minute header to see them through to the semi-finals after several of their attempts failed to hit the target, including Ryan Moon's penalty which sailed over the crossbar.

"We just not happy with our finishing‚ we need to be clinical. The only way to win matches convincingly is to hit the back of the net‚ which is what I thought we were a bit shy," Komphela told the media.

"Going forward, we need to go back again and look to the league - we have a match on Wednesday,” he said.

Komphela said while they have been to two cup finals in the past, this time around, Chiefs want to win the Nedbank Cup to qualify the statement that the club is all about winning trophies.

“We have been to two cup finals‚ semifinals and all that. We need to win something not for ourselves‚ but for these people we serve. You could see the number of people who were at the Stadium. They want to win trophies. Chiefs is about winning trophies and it is their pride and we want to qualify that,” added Komphela.

With the PSL title race not entirely over, the 50-year-old mentor said that they have not given up on winning the league, adding that they don't have the luxury of prioritizing competitions.

"We don’t have the luxury of selecting competitions. We are still playing to win the league as well. Hopefully, we will finally get a trophy; I think our administration and supporters deserve it. This is a big club and we need to win trophies,” concluded Komphela.