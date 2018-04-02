Talisman, Ezekiel Odera handed another start as AFC Leopards take on Tusker in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kericho Green Stadium.

TEAM NEWS: AFC Leopards name squad to face Tusker

Odera has been o a fine form this season, scoring in his last four games for Ingwe.

Gabriel Andika will start between the posts with Baker Lukooya and Isaac Oduro also making it to the starting eleven as well as Marvin Nabwire and Whyvonne Isuza in the midfield.

Starting XI: Gabriel Andika, Dennis Shikhayi, Duncan Otieno, Isaac Oduro, Robinson Kamura, Michael Kibwage, Baker Lukooya, Marvin Nabwire, Whyvonne Isuza, Ezekiel Odera and Henry Uche.

Reserves: Jairus Adira, Eric Bekoo, Victor Majid, Brian Marita, Moses Mburu, Ezekiel Otuoma, Jaffery Odeny.