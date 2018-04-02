The Nedbank Cup quarter-final stage is now a thing of the past and the Premier Soccer League will take the centre stage as the league schedule resumes this week.

Bloemfontein Celtic’s Veselin Jelusic out to upset Orlando Pirates’ title hopes

For some clubs, the chase for league honours becomes the focal point, whilst some get back to action in an aim to evade the relegation axe.

However, Bloemfontein Celtic are on a mission to go all out and secure a top eight spot against Orlando Pirates following their Ke Yona Cup exit last weekend.

Siwelele succumbed to a 2-1 loss against the title chasing Buccaneers away at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Looking at the second-placed Sea Robbers, they are out to compound pressure on the table topping Mamelodi Sundowns who lead the standings by a point.

Pirates have 42 points from 24 matches, whilst Pitso Mosimane’s men have 43, but have a game in hand as the title race intensifies.

Although the Soweto giants claimed a 1-0 away in Mangaung in the reverse fixture, coach Veselin Jelusic has vowed that their game is very important for their top eight ambitions.

"We came to fight and to try and win the game. I cannot complain about the commitment of my players,” said Jelusic to SuperSport TV.

“We played quite well but unfortunately we allowed our opponent to score in the beginning of the game,” lamented the Phunya Sele Sele mentor.

"After that, we made changes and we achieved change but we allowed opponent to score in second half,” he continued.

“Of course, (now) in next seven days we have games against Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg and after that AmaZulu. Both are very important for us,” said the former Botswana national team coach.

"We will continue to work and hopefully we come closer to top eight," insisted the coach.

For Celtic, they have 32 points at number eight and to get back to winning ways, they must first upset Pirates’ title aspirations to realise their MTN8 Cup qualification.

On the other hand, the rested Pirates must guard against rustiness as they have enjoyed a three week-break since their 2-1 win over Golden Arrows on March 17.