Mathare United coach elated with the team's new found form

The 'Slum Boys' ended their nine-match winless record against Sony Sugar two weeks ago before forcing their only third win against Chemelil Sugar last Friday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Cliff Nyakeya's goal was all the 'slum boys' needed to register their fifth win of the season, a result that places them just two points below leaders Gor Mahia.

"Chemelil is not an easy side, especially when they are playing here in Nairobi, they gave us a good game. I am happy with the way my players gave their all on the pitch and went ahead to get that all-important goal. They followed the instructions and were rewarded,” observed Ali.

"We will continue to give our best, the season is still young but we know we can do better than we did last season."

Mathare are currently placed in the second position with seventeen points, two behind leaders Gor Mahia.