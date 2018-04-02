Mathare United ace draws European dream from Kenyan international

The urge to emulate Kenyan international Eric Johanna is the driving factor for the in-form Mathare United midfielder, Cliff Nyakeya's scintillating form his season.

Nyakeya has already surpassed his 2017 season goal scoring record of three goals with his fourth goal of the season.

Nyakeya scored Mathare United’s lone goal in the 1-0 win over Chemelil Sugar on Friday.

Just like Johanna, Nyakeya is finally showing signs of maturity in his third season at the club and he expressed admiration for the 2015 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Midfielder of the year.

“When I joined this club in 2016 Johanna was one of the best players in the team and I looked up to him for inspiration. He is a great player and I try to borrow a lot from what he used to do whenever I am on the pitch.

“I want to follow a similar path and hopefully I will also make it to Europe soon. That’s my dream,” said Nyakeya.

Nyakeya’s returns in front of goal in March could easily be in the region of nine goals had he been more clinical. He admits it’s a grey area in his game that he is working on to be ranked among the best.

“I have scored wonderful goals because my anticipation has been good and also the hard work in training is paying off. There are situations where I feel I should have done better so it is something that concerns me and I have to work on it in training to get the angles better,” Nyakeya told Mathare Unite website.

An opportunity to extend his tally presents itself on Wednesday when Mathare United takes on struggling Nakumatt.