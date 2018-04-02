Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has lauded the experience his side showed in their victory over Cape Town City on Sunday afternoon.

We have to be smart and not be emotional, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana recently booked their place in the semi-finals of the Nedbank Cup keeping their hopes of a league and cup double before the end of the 2017/2018 season alive.

While the Brazilians were a confident bunch going into the game considering their form, City had a point to prove, which required Sundowns to dig deep, earning victory through two second half strikes courtesy of talisman Percy Tau and Hlompho Kekana.

“It was very important not to go to extra time because it would have spoiled the whole week. We have eight games in 28 days, so we have to be smart and not be emotional,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV after the match.

“I think we did well. We missed a lot of chances in the first half. We hit the post twice. We have experienced Bafana players. They managed the game well. Thapelo (Morena) struggled a little bit with (Bradley) Ralani. He’s a good player,” he added.

The former Helsingborgs playmaker found himself giving City a sniff at a comeback, netting with just 20 minutes to go.

“I have to give Ralani credit. We have experience to play this game we know when it’s the last 15 to ten minutes how to organise and let it roll and roll,” he said.

“They were more on the ball and we were more effective. We could have scored three goals in the first half. They have a very good team, I’m not surprised this team beat Orlando Pirates, they beat Wits, they’re a very good team,” he praised.

“We put a little experience in this game and shut down Robyn Johannes and let Fielies have the ball because Johannes is their playmaker. He passes well,” he explained.

“Gaston (Sirino) struggled a little bit defensively but he was dangerous in attack sometimes you can’t have the cake and eat it. It was a good experience,” he concluded.