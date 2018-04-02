Terengganu bring up Bruno from developmental side

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Terengganu FC on Monday have announced that six of their players have been switching sides, between their Super League squad and their developmental team in the Premier League; Terengganu FC II.

The most prominent swap is between Japanese forward Bruno Suzuki and Lee Junhyeob, with the former moving up and the latter going in the other direction. Bruno will now rejoin his former teammate at Negeri Sembilan last year; Lee Tuck.

Two players will be joining Terengganu II; Ismail Faruqi Asha'ri and Shukur Jusoh, while midfielders Alif Fitri and Haidhir Suhaini will be moving up.