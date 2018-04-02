Samuel Umtiti has revealed that he is happy at Barcelona and suggested he is trying to convince Antoine Griezmann to join him at the club.

Double blow for Man Utd? 'Agent' Umtiti pulling strings on Griezmann to Barcelona transfer

Reports have claimed Barca are keen on a summer deal for Atletico Madrid star Griezmann, and that they are set to go head-to-head with Manchester United for the Frenchman's signature.

Jose Mourinho has previously been quiet over Griezmann being a transfer target for the Red Devils, revealing last summer when quizzed about the forward that Ed Woodward knew the players he wanted to sign.

And with links to Barca continuing, Umtiti has revealed that he has been talking with his France international team-mate about the club, predicting that coach Ernesto Valverde will have to play with six attackers if Griezmann does join.

He continued: "With Griezmann, I put myself in agent mode! It's true that we talk a lot about it, but it was just to know what he thinks of Barca. If he comes, we will play with six attackers!"

Regarding his own future and links with United, Umtiti has insisted he is happy at Barca and says that he is playing for the club he has always dreamed about.

He added: "Barcelona was the club of my dreams, I joined them when I was 22. It was exceptional. And now, every day, I'm happy, whether it's a match or in training.

"Xavi thinks I'm the best central defender in the world? I've heard that, I'm very grateful, he's a very smart player, he knows football, he knows what he's saying.

"As a central defender it's very important to have that intelligence and to know how to get the ball out. In Barcelona I can take the risks without losing a lot of balls and help the team to move forward."

Barcelona are in Champions League action against Roma on Wednesday before they face Leganes in La Liga as they look to build on their nine-point lead at the top of the table.