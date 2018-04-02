Stanley Okumbi lashes out at players after a home draw against Rwanda

Harambee Stars U-20 coach, Stanley Okumbi apportioned blame on his players in a 1-1 draw against Rwanda in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers on Sunday.

Stanley Okumbi lashes out at player after a home draw against Rwanda

Okumbi posted yet another unconvincing result just a week after he was axed from the senior team due to poor performance before he was redeployed to the junior rank.

The draw means that Kenya will have to win or at the very least, force a high scoring draw to sail to the next round even as the tactician point accusing fingers at his players for the flavourless result.

“When your players don’t rise to the occasion, especially key players like, Musa (Masika) and Richie who have been playing so well in friendlies…I can say that we were unlucky,” said Okumbi.

On the contrary, his Rwanda talked well of his charges after forcing away goal that could do more damage to the already tainted image of Okumbi should Kenya crash out of the qualifiers.

“When we went to the dressing room, I told the boys that we were still the better team even though were one goal down so imagine if we were leading. I try to make them think positive and we were calm, we were patient enough and tried to play our ball,” said Rwandan coach Vincent Mashami.

The return leg is three weeks away where the aggregate winner taking on Zambia in the second round and the Rwanda coach is not going to take a rest.

“We have done 90 minutes; we still have another 90 minutes of football. We are not done yet.”

The U-20 Africa championship will be hosted by Niger in 2019.