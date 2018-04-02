Barbarouses gets one A-L game for stomp

Melbourne Victory star Kosta Barbarouses will miss only one A-League match despite being charged with "serious unsporting conduct" for stomping on an opponent.

Barbarouses was red-carded just before halftime in Saturday's 3-1 win over Western Sydney.

Broadcast footage captured the 28-year-old stomping on the foot of Wanderers midfielder Keanu Baccus as Besart Berisha lined up a penalty.

However, it was another several minutes until he was sent off as the video assistant referee studied replays of the incident.

The Kiwi winger will miss Sunday's home match against Wellington.

The match review panel decided not to add to his mandatory one-match ban and he's free to play in Wednesday night's must-win AFC Champions League clash against Ulsan Hyundai in South Korea.

Victory coach Kevin Muscat criticised the VAR for taking so long to decide to send off Barbarouses and said any future incidents had to be treated in the same way.