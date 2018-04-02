Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bollo has denied allegations that she worked in cahoot with two others to defraud the club of funds by selling ‘fake’ match tickets.

Gor Mahia treasurer denies colluding with Kisumu youth to defraud the club

The club’s Organizing Secretary, Judith Nyangi had taken to the social media to expose the scheme that could have seen cash-strapped Gor Mahia lose at least Sh10, 000 in ticket sales during a Kenyan Premier League match against Vihiga United in Kisumu last Saturday.

“A boy was caught outside the gate selling original stamped and genuine tickets for the match. Some tickets were complimentary, signed by Sally (Bollo). The boy is the son of the stadium manager,” said Nyangi.

But Bollo, in a quick rejoinder denied the theft allegations, though she admitted having signed one of the tickets in question further adding that there were plans by the Kisumu County to defraud Gor Mahia of the much-needed finances.

“I took the match tickets to Kisumu and handed them over to our agents (Timam) for verification and recording purposes together with the Kisumu County representatives.

"Both Timam and county reps stamped the tickets. Actually, the county had sent two boys to stamp on their behalf and after they were done, they came and requested me to give them two complimentary tickets since they were going to eat outside the stadium and getting back would be difficult. I gladly gave two of them one ticket each with my signature,” admitted Bolo in a long statement.

“The boy admitted in our presence that he got tempted and stole the tickets when they were stamping the tickets. As we continued to interrogate the boy, some men came and asked us (OS and I) to take things slow since the boy is (Stadium) manager's son.

“After investigating with both Timam, county reps and I, it was found that (Kisumu) county was liable since the boys worked on their behalf and we deducted Sh10,000/- from their percentage. This matter was therefore resolved amicably and the club was able to recover the money.

“If I was a thief as it has been brought to your attention, I would have hidden some booklets and sell without declaring it to all parties concerned.”

Bollo termed the allegations a ‘witch hunt’ due to her strict nature in the line of duty.

Gor Mahia officials have been involved in the online wars recently though club Secretary General Ben Omondi, in a past interview, had termed these continuous wrangles as ‘friendly fire’ denying reports that there is division in the executive.