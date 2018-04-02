News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
FFA hits back over A-League expansion criticism
A-League boss hits back over expansion criticism
Goalkeeper caught out by outrageous free kick from halfway
Outrageous long-range free kick catches goalkeeper out

Klopp predicts fiery UCL clash with Man City

AAP /

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has vowed "there will be fire" when the Merseyside club faces Manchester City in Wednesday's (Thursday morning AEST) Champions League showdown.

Deng scores goal of the season contender
0:38

Deng scores goal of the season contender
Strange return for Jurman
1:04

Strange return for Jurman
Spurs stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
1:30

Spurs stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Arsenal leave it late against Stoke
1:30

Arsenal leave it late against Stoke
Melbourne City climb to third place with 3-0 win against the Jets
1:29

Melbourne City climb to third place with 3-0 win against the Jets
Eagles pummel Dogs in 51 point thrashing
1:30

Eagles dominate Dogs in 51 point thrashing
Dragons roast the Knights at home
1:29

Dragons roast the Knights at home
Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
1:30

Manly put cap drama behind them to keep Raiders winless
Giants topple pies to go two from two
1:30

Giants topple pies to go two from two
0331_0700_nat_soccer
0:33

Adelaide Reds defeat Wellington Phoenix
Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
1:30

Sharks top Storm in 2016 Grand Final rematch
Souths complete comeback to stun Bulldogs
1:29

Souths complete comeback to stun Bulldogs
 

The charismatic Reds boss says his team at their best, are capable of defying the odds to reach the semi-finals.

City visit Anfield in the first leg of their quarter-final tie, resuming a rivalry which has seen 12 goals scored in the last two meetings between the teams.

"If I had the choice to watch a Champions League game on Wednesday I would watch this one," Klopp told reporters.

"I think it's really not ... it is about tactics but there will be fire in the game, so that's cool. And it's at Anfield anyway, so a good atmosphere to watch."

Liverpool suffered a 5-0 league defeat at the Etihad Stadium in September after forward Sadio Mane was sent off but exacted their revenge with a 4-3 win at Anfield in January, which remains City's only Premier League defeat of the season.

Will it be Klopp or Guardiola who comes out on top in Europe? Pic: Getty

Despite the defeat, Pep Guardiola's side remain 16 points clear at the top of the standings and Klopp accepts it will be difficult to knock City out over two legs in Europe.

"Did we think before the first game we would lose 5-0? No. Did we think before the second we would win 4-3? No. But do we know we have a chance? Yes," he added.

"Actually that was clear before but they are the favourites. We should finish the game with 11 first of all, that would be cool. We know it's difficult.

"At specific moments we are on a similar level but they have been much more consistent and that's why they are higher in the league. We see our chance but we know it will be unbelievably difficult."

Both teams warmed up for the tie with away league wins over the weekend as Liverpool cemented their third-place position in the table with a 2-1 triumph at Crystal Palace, while City eased to a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park.

Back To Top