Al Ahli News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Tractor Sazi

Al Ahli host Tractor Sazi at the Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League, with the match set to be played on the 3rd of April 2018 at 20:20 UAE Time.
The Emperor will go into this match sitting at the top of the table with 8 points, as they have already beaten Tractor Sazi 1-0 and Al Jazira 2-1, before two draws against Al Gharafa. Despite their loss in the King’s Cup, Al Ahli are fully focused on attempting to confirm qualification for the next round in the AFC Champions League.
Al Ahli: Injuries, suspensions and expected line-up
Al Ahli will miss Mohammed Amine ben Omar due to injury and are expected to star in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Yasser Al Mosaileem
Saeed Al Muwallad – Motaz Hawsawi – Aqeel Al Sahabi – Mansour Al Harbi
Claudimir – Abdulla Majrashi
Salman Al Moasher – Taisir Al Jassim – Momen Zakaria
Mohaned Asiri