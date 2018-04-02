Al Ahli host Tractor Sazi at the Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League, with the match set to be played on the 3rd of April 2018 at 20:20 UAE Time.

Al Ahli News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Tractor Sazi

The Emperor will go into this match sitting at the top of the table with 8 points, as they have already beaten Tractor Sazi 1-0 and Al Jazira 2-1, before two draws against Al Gharafa. Despite their loss in the King’s Cup, Al Ahli are fully focused on attempting to confirm qualification for the next round in the AFC Champions League.

Al Ahli: Injuries, suspensions and expected line-up

Al Ahli will miss Mohammed Amine ben Omar due to injury and are expected to star in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Yasser Al Mosaileem

Saeed Al Muwallad – Motaz Hawsawi – Aqeel Al Sahabi – Mansour Al Harbi

Claudimir – Abdulla Majrashi

Salman Al Moasher – Taisir Al Jassim – Momen Zakaria

Mohaned Asiri