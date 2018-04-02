News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms
Phoenix facing axe as A-League expansion looms

Al Ahli vs. Tractor Sazi: Date, time, preview

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Al Ahli host Tractor Sazi at the Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League, with the match set to be played on the 3rd of April 2018 at 20:20 UAE Time.

Al Ahli vs. Tractor Sazi: Date, time, preview

Al Ahli vs. Tractor Sazi: Date, time, preview

The Emperor will go into this match sitting at the top of the table with 8 points, as they have already beaten Tractor Sazi 1-0 and Al Jazira 2-1, before two draws against Al Gharafa. Despite their loss in the King’s Cup, Al Ahli are fully focused on attempting to confirm qualification for the next round in the AFC Champions League.




Date and time



Back To Top