Al Ahli host Tractor Sazi at the Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League, with the match set to be played on the 3rd of April 2018 at 20:20 UAE Time.

Al Ahli vs. Tractor Sazi: Date, time, preview

The Emperor will go into this match sitting at the top of the table with 8 points, as they have already beaten Tractor Sazi 1-0 and Al Jazira 2-1, before two draws against Al Gharafa. Despite their loss in the King’s Cup, Al Ahli are fully focused on attempting to confirm qualification for the next round in the AFC Champions League.

Date and time