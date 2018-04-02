Outrageous long-range free kick catches goalkeeper out

News

7Sport

There are consolation goals and then there is this effort from Turkey that will have to go down as one of the best free kicks of 2018.

Goals from former Premier League duo Sofiane Feghouli and Bafetimbi Gomis helped Galatasaray to a 2-1 win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish top flight on the weekend.

But it was a long-range wonder strike from Juraj Kucka that justifiably stole the headlines.

The Slovak showed incredible opportunism coupled with ridiculous technique, after deciding to take a quick free kick right on the halfway line.

What a hit! Image: Twitter

Noticing the Gala keeper was off his goal line, Kucka tried his luck with a truly audacious effort.

The long distance strike was one thing but the quality and insane bend on the free kick was only done justice via subsequent replays.

The reverse camera angle showed the ball clearly starting its trajectory outside the right post of Gala's goal before vicious swerve saw it eventually nestle in the top left corner.

While admittedly we don't understand most of what the commentators said in the above clip, there can be no arguments that the goal was indeed "magnifique."

