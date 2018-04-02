Zaquan wants Malaysia to build on Bhutan mauling

Despite having scored four goals in Malaysia's 7-0 thumping of Bhutan in their Sunday international friendly, Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak has reminded himself and his national teammates to remain grounded.

That sentiment may sound a little odd for a player who has just bagged the most goals in a goal-fest of a match, but those who follow Malaysian football know that the Malayan Tigers have a long way to go before they gain the faith of their fans again. The win against the 188th-ranked Bhutan is only Malaysia's first win since November 2016, while a little over a week earlier, they could only manage a 2-2 draw against the 189th-ranked Mongolia.

Speaking to the press at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium after the match, the Kuala Lumpur forward underplayed his contributions in the match, choosing to instead share the credits with the coaching staff and his teammates.

"Praise Allah for my performance, but it couldn't happen without my teammates' and the coaches' contributions. We've got a long way to go, I hope we can maintain the spirit we showed in future matches. But I have to remind myself not to be too pleased.

"This is just a beginning for Malaysia, we will do better next time and we hope for the support and prayers of all the fans. Maybe it was just Bhutan, but it was our first win in over a year and we need to build on this," spoke the former Negeri Sembilan and JDT player.

