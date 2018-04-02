Messi must win Cup to match peers: Bilardo

Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Carlos Bilardo believes Lionel Messi is the world's best player, but he has to win a World Cup to be on the same level as Diego Maradona and Pele.

The coach of the victorious 1986 World Cup team, Bilardo says Messi has to bring the Cup to Argentina to cement his standing alongside Maradona.

"Messi is always being compared with Maradona," he told Folha de Sao Paulo reporters. "To be at the same level, (Messi) has to bring the trophy to Argentina."

The former coach said Messi must have "total freedom," with "no obligations in terms of defence" during the upcoming World Cup in Russia.

"The national team is strong and can go beyond (their) 2014 (performance), when we could have won (the World Cup)," he said. "All things considered, we played better than Germany."

Bilardo also said Spain's historic 6-1 drubbing of Argentina in last Tuesday's friendly could affect upcoming World Cup results.

"It has to affect the outcome," he said. "One cannot (suffer) six goals in a match and think everything will continue to be (the same)."

The coach added the team lacked spirit and an appreciation for what it means to wear the Argentine jersey on the field, saying it is better to have that happen in the friendlies than during the World Cup tourney itself.

Bilardo also said he doubts the upcoming championship will bring any surprises, maintaining the Cup's "most important" national teams are Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Spain and France.