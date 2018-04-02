Heartland striker, Nnamdi Egbujor says the Naze Millionaires’ Player of the Month recognition will spur him on to continue contributing his quota to the club until they guarantee their place in the elite division next season.

Heartland’s Egbujor desires more after Player of the Month recognition

Ezekiel Onyegbule's side are currently 17th in the league table with 16 points from 14 matches and Egbujor who was named the team’s best player for February affirmed that his latest recognition will mean much to him if they are able to leave the drop zone.

“It is always a thing of joy to be recognised for any award and I must say that I am extremely happy to be honoured for my contributions to the club,” Egbujor told Goal.

“This award will make me want to do more for the club and I won’t be tired until we secure our place in the premier league ahead of next season. The results have not been impressive in recent games but we are delighted to break the chain of defeats with our home win against Nasarawa United.

“We shall be going to Port Harcourt with optimism that we can secure important points against Rivers United. They are also a good side and we shall go with caution knowing that we can’t afford not to be careful.

“I think we are in the process of getting it right. The new coach has started on a good note and the players are ready to support him. We know where we are in the table and we want to do everything within our reach to improve.”