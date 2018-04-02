Abia Warriors’ Obi won't give room for any distractions

Abia Warriors' highest scorer, Samson Obi believes he is yet to achieve his target this season and won’t allow anything to distract his present form for the Warriors as they prepare to face Lobi Stars on Wednesday in a midweek league tie.

Obi has scored six league goals this season including the strike that ended Akwa United’s unbeaten home record and the attacker affirms that he wants to improve on the other aspect of the game and strive to hit the double digits before the end of the first round of the league.

“I will say it has been a good season for me but I can still make it better because I have the target I have set before myself,” Obi told Goal.

“I still have a lot to improve on because I can’t claim I am perfect yet. I want to score more goals and try to get to 10 before the end of the first round if it is possible. I won’t allow anything to distract me because it is my wish to become the best.

“We have a tough game against Lobi Stars and I am looking forward to the game with so much confidence and expectation that we have what it takes to hurt Lobi Stars before our fans. I won’t allow anything to distract me.”

The striker joined Abia Warriors from Delta Force at the beginning of last season after he impressed in a test game against the Asaba side in one of their test matches.