Matchday Five of the the AFC Champions League 2018 is all set to start on Tuesday in the East Zone. Here is a look at what awaits us this week:

AFC Champions League 2018: Group Stage Matchday Five Preview: East Zone

GROUP E

Kashiwa Reysol (JPN) v Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (KOR)

Japan's Kashiwa Reysol are at home to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Wednesday as they seek to stake a claim for a place in the knockout stages. The visitors, Jeonbuk Hyundai, will advance if they win the game but Kashiwa must at least equal Tianjin’s result to have any chance of advancing going into the final round of fixtures.

Venue: Kashiwa Socer Stadium, Kashiwa

Kick-off: April 4, 19:30 UTC+9

Kitchee SC (HKG) v Tianjin Quanjian (CHN)

Hong Kong's Kitchee SC welcome Chinese outfit Tianjin Quanjian on Wednesday in a crunch group game. A win is enough for Tianjin to seal progress to the knockout stages of the competition while Kitchee SC require nothing less than a victory to maintain their hopes. It was a one-sided game in favour of Tianjin when the two teams met last time around.

Venue: Mong Kok Stadium, Hong Kong

Kick-off: April 4, 20:00 UTC+8

GROUP F

Ulsan Hyundai (KOR) v Melbourne Victory (AUS)

A-League outfit are away to Ulsan Hyundai in a matchday five clash in Group F. Both teams have five points from four games and are five point behind group leaders Shanghai SIPG. A win for either of the sides would secure a Round of 16 berth because of the better head-to-head record they would have over the other, while a draw would take proceedings to the final round of fixtures.

Venue: Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium, Ulsan

Kick-off: April 4, 19:00 UTC+9

Shanghai SIPG (CHN) v Kawasaki Frontale (JPN)

Shanghai SIPG welcome Japan's Kawasaki Frontale on Wednesday in the other Group F clash. The Chinese team have already qualified for the knockout stages but can seal the top spot with a win over Kawasaki. The Japanese side need a win badly or find themselves go out in case there is a victor in the other game.

Venue: Shanghai Stadium, Shanghai

Kick-off: April 4, 20:00 UTC+8

GROUP G

Cerezo Osaka (JPN) v Jeju United (KOR)

Cerezo Osaka welcome Jeju United on matchday five in a crucial game in Group G. The Japanese side, placed third with five points, need a win on Tuesday to ensure they go into matchday six with a decisive advantage. Jeju United will be ousted if they fail to win this game. Cerezo had beaten Jeju 1-0 in the reverse fixture.

Venue: Yanmar Stadium Nagai, Osaka

Kick-off: April 3, 19:00 UTC+9

Buriram United (THA) v Guangzhou Evergrande (CHN)

Thailand's Buriram United are at home to Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande on Tuesday. In what is an important game for either side, Guangzhou can seal progress with a win while a loss will see Buriram take control of the group, given they enjoy a better head-to-head record.

Venue: Buriram Stadium, Buriram

Kick-off: April 3, 18:00 UTC+7

GROUP H

Suwon Samsung Bluewings (KOR) v Sydney FC (AUS)

South Korea's Suwon Bluewings are up against A-League side Sydney FC on Tuesday. The home team can seal progression to the next round with a win while Sydney FC desperately need a win to stay alive in the competition. They were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture and will need to up their game considerably this time around.

Venue: Suwon World Cup Stadium, Suwon

Kick-off: April 3, 20:00 UTC+9

Shanghai Shenhua (CHN) v Kashima Antlers (JPN)

Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua play Japan's Kashima Antlers on Tuesday in a crunch Group H game. Kashima only need a point to seal their spot in the knockout stage and are favourites to do so. A win will put Shanghai Shenhua in the mix for a place in the top-two but if they don't win and Suwon win the other game, will result in elimination.

Venue: Hongkou Football Stadium, Shanghai

Kick-off: April 3, 20:00 UTC+8





