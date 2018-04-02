Asante Kotoko pipped Techiman Eleven Wonders 1-0 on matchday four of the Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Asante Kotoko 1-0 Eleven Wonders: Opoku's goal brings Porcupines back to winning ways

A late strike from midfielder Jordan Opoku following a goal-mouth melee was enough to bring joy to the faces of the home fans who were undone by Medeama in mid-week.

In a game which had limited chances, Kotoko had their first drive into the visitors’ box by the quarter-hour mark. Emmanuel Gyamfi raced down the right flank and sent in a cross but Mawuli Osei, who started ahead of Yakubu Mohammed, failed to bend any meaningful effort from it.

Six minutes later, Wonders striker Abdul Wahab combined with Abu Dauda and set up Martin Kyeremeh, but his finish was dealt with by Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

After the break, the home team’s coach Paa Kwesi Fabin brought on Obed Owusu and Baba Mahama for Idriss Sylla Mohammed and Akwasi Nti respectively, and switched from 4-4-2 formation to 4-3-3 in pursuit of an opening goal.

Although, Kotoko kept pressuring their visitors, it was the latter that looked more dangerous whenever they were with the ball. Abdul Wahab latched on to a pass from Kwadwo Amoako by the 67th minute and went past his marker but his shot was blocked by goalkeeper Annan.

Kotoko's Emmanuel Gyamfi unleashed a cross four minutes later which was dealt with by Idrrisu Mohammed before Obed Owusu shot wide a minute later.

The Porcupine Warriors’ supporters finally found their voices by the 83rd minute after Opoku slotted in the opener from a close range. The Eleven Wonders' defenders failed to clear their lines, as the midfielder sent his effort past goalkeeper Moosie.

Referee Wiseman Ghansah disallowed a goal from Eleven Wonders by the 87th minute, as Kotoko held on to pick their second home win.

The Kumasi-based side have now moved into the top four with seven points, three behind leaders Ashanti Gold.