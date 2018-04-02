With the top two both dropping points and Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko each picking full marks, matchday four of the Ghana Premier League was such an interesting one.

Matchday four wrap: Smiles for Hearts and Kotoko amid Allies misery

After a disappointing start to the campaign, Hearts have moved to third on the log, all thanks to Patrick Razak, who scored to seal a 1-0 home triumph over Dreams FC on Sunday. It is the Phobians' second straight win following last week's 2-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs. The Still Believe, on the other hand, occupy the fifth spot.

Following midweek defeat to Medeama, Asante Kotoko got back to winning ways with a 1-0 triumph over new boys Eleven Wonders. Jordan Opoku's strike seven minutes to full-time ensured all three points for the Porcupine Warriors, who have moved to fourth on the log. Wonders occupy the eighth spot.

Earlier on Saturday, there was disappointment for league leaders Ashanti Gold, who saw their winning run halted by Bechem United following a 1-1 draw in Kumasi. Emmanuel Owusu Boakye put the Hunters in front on 20 minutes but Amos Addai levelled the score in the 36th minute for the visiting Miners to share the spoils. Bechem lie 13th on the table.

In Saturday's other game, Elmina Sharks emerged 2-0 victors over Wafa. Daniel Obeng and Benjamin Arthur were on the score sheet for Sharks, who have moved to 11th on the table. Wafa still hold on to the second position.

Although he missed a penalty, Yahaya Mohammed is undoubtedly the star of matchday four as he netted a hat-trick in Aduana Stars' 6-0 humiliation of Inter Allies. Bright Adjei, Nathaniel Asamoah and Emmanuel Akuoko were the other scorers for the defending champion, who with four points, hold the ninth position. Allies sit two places above.

After a streak of poor results, 2015-16 champions Wa All Stars got their acts together to beat visiting Berekum Chelsea 1-0 at the Malik Jabir Park. Nafiu Iddrissu's goal on 18 minutes was the separating factor. The Northern Blues have, thus, moved from second from bottom to the 12th spot, while Chelsea fell from 11th position to 15th.

In Dansoman, Liberty Professionals' woes continue as they needed a Benjamin Eshun strike to force a 1-1 home draw with sixth-placed Medeama, who scored first through Kwame Boateng. It was the Boateng's third goal in four games. Liberty, who sit bottom of the table with just a point to their name, could have claimed all three points had Brite Andoh converted a late penalty.

And at Anyinase, Diawisie Taylor, Isaac Kwain and Donald Wellington scored to hand Karela FC a 3-0 win over Dwarfs. Newly-promoted Karela hold the 10th position, four places above the Crabs.