Super Cup 2018: FC Goa v ATK - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

FC Goa and ATK meet again this season in a pre-quarterfinal clash of the purely knock-outt 2018 Super Cup held at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Saturday evening.

Date

Tuesday, April 3

Time

8:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the Super Cup. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/2 HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



TEAM NEWS

FC GOA:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Coro, Manuel Lanzarote





ATK:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Key Players: Robbie Keane, Zequinha





GAME PREVIEW

FC Goa had overtuned their five-game unbeaten run in the league stage of the Indian Super League (ISL) and scored at least thrice in their last three games to qualify for the semi-finals where they met the nemesis in eventual champions Chennaiyin FC who knocked them out with a 3-0 defeat after drawing the first leg 1-1 in Goa.

The deadly combination of Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote is what all the opponents are aware of and it will be no different on Tuesday. The duo have scored twice each against ATK this season that includes Lanzarote's double in the 5-1 drubbing in Goa and his assist of Coro's goal in the 1-1 draw in Kolkata with Robbie Keane scoring for ATK in both the legs.

Ahmed Jahouh and Mark Sifneos are the two foreigners left out by the Gaurs but there are aplenty of performers in the squad as Pronay Halder has proved his mantle while Sifneos wasn't among the first choice attackers. Assistant Derrick Pereira will be in charge with head coach Sergio Lobera on leave.

The only concern Goa might still have is the dearth of clean sheets, especially in a knock-out tournament and with the record books going in favour of ATK who have registered four wins as compared to FC Goa finally breaking the jinx in the 10 games between the two sides.

ATK have recently enraged themselves in a scoring run in the qualifiers of the Super Cup where they downed I-League side Chennai City 4-1. Hitesh Sharma's stunning strike was accompanied by goals by Zequinha, Ashutosh Mehta and Robbie Keane while Robin Singh and Sibongakonke Mbatha remain hungry for goals.

Talking about the Kolkata-based team's performance in the ISL season 4, ATK had a forgettable campaign in which they managed to avoid a bottom-placed finish in the league stage thanks to the 1-0 win over NorthEast United. Keane, who was on target in that game, has been in good knick finding the back of the net five times in the last four games.

The best fact for the team under Keane's leadership is that the outfit has won both games with the former Tottenham Hotspur star donning the player-manager role after Teddy Sheringham and Ashley Westwood suffered ill fortunes at the club.

Just as FC Goa have conceded 32 goals including four in the semi-finals, ATK have let in 31 goals - counting the one against Chennai City. So it will more likely be decided on which side is more resolute at the back than on the offensive, where the Goans hold the noticeable edge.