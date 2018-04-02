Mohun Bagan coach Sankarlal Chakraborty explained why his side took time to get going in the Super Cup. The Green and Maroon brigade edged past Churchill Brothers 2-1 with two goals from star striker Dipanda Dicka.

Super Cup: Mohun Bagan’s Sankarlal Chakraborty – Akram Moghrabi missed quite a few chances

The Mariners shall face the winner of FC Pune City and Shillong Lajong in the quarterfinals of the Super Cup.

“After the I-League we had a 10-day break. So it takes time to build the combination after that. We didn’t practice on this ground and so initially, there were too many miss passes. But as the game progressed our passing got organized but unfortunately we conceded the goal at that point in time. But we made a comeback,” said Chakraborty.

Willis Plaza, who plied his trade for East Bengal earlier this season, put the Red Machines into the lead after he eased past Eze Kingsley with relative ease.

“We knew that Churchill plays long ball. The goals which Willis Plaza scored against Delhi Dynamos were from long balls. So we were alert. We took some time to organize but with the course of the game but we adjusted well. We should have scored (more) in the first half as well as we got the chances. We could have scored more goals in the second half as well but we missed too many chances. We are working on that and will definitely improve.

“Plaza was good definitely but Churchill had other good players like Dawda Ceesay. He was their main player who created the chances from midfield,” he mentioned.

Chakraborty also stated that Lebanese striker Akram Moghrabi needs to improve his finishing ahead of their Super Cup quarterfinals.

“Akram Moghrabi created the chance for Dipanda’s goal. Yes, he missed quite a few chances but I am sure he will make a comeback strongly in the next match.”