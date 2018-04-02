Melbourne City set for momentum in finals

Melbourne City could end the A-League regular season how it started it - with a four-game winning streak.

Daniel Arzani is proving be an attacking weapon for Melbourne City.

The side has booked its place in the finals with two games remaining by dismantling Newcastle 3-0 away on Easter Sunday, a week after claiming the same result against Western Sydney.

City were unstoppable against the second-placed Jets, who had no answer to Daniel Arzani's attacking creativity as mid-season recruit Dario Vidosic scored a brace.

City sit third on the ladder with 12 wins, four of which came in the opening rounds.

Some inconsistent form followed, but momentum is set to be in their favour for the playoffs as they end the regular season with games against the lowly Central Coast and Wellington.

Not that complacency will be a factor, according to coach Warren Joyce.

"There are no poor teams in this league," he said.

"I think (the Mariners and Phoenix) have been playing well. They both could have scored goals last night and if you looked at the way they've played the last few weeks, they've got different managers who are pushing the sides hard.

"We can't look at them as easy games."

Joyce has put his side's latest purple patch down to continuity.

"You look at a few weeks ago, Oli (Bozanic) has come in having not played for a few months, Bruno (Fornaroli) has come back having not played all season, Stefan Mauk has come back after being injured for a while," he said.

"Arzani is getting more minutes and you're throwing them together in the team.

"There are five or six players who have not played together.

"It takes time to create understandings and we've probably had three different sides this season with different players and understandings."

Joyce was full of praise for Vidosic, who's found the net five times since joining from Wellington mid-season.

"He's a tremendous professional," Joyce said.

"The way he conducts himself not only as a player but as a man around the club, he's been a tremendous asset to us."