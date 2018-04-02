Alli goals help Tottenham end Chelsea jinx

News

AAP /

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a first victory at Chelsea for 28 years with Dele Alli scoring twice in the second half as they from behind to win 3-1 and cement fourth place in the Premier League.

It looked like being a familiar tale of woe for the north London side when Hugo Lloris's error of judgement allowed Alvaro Morata to head Chelsea in front after half an hour.

Tottenham responded in first-half stoppage time with midfielder Christian Eriksen, who had already tested home keeper Willy Caballero with one fizzing effort, dipping a right-foot shot over the bemused Argentine from 30 metres.

There was a growing sense of belief in Tottenham's play after the interval and Alli struck twice from close range in four minutes just past the hour to turn the game on its head.

Tottenham, who enjoyed a further boost when Harry Kane came off the bench having recovered from an ankle injury, moved eight points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea with seven games left.

They have 64 points, two points behind third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand.

Earlier in the day Arsenal dealt Stoke City's Premier League survival hopes a cruel blow at the Emirates with three late goals in a 3-0 victory that left the visitors second from bottom with six games left to play.

After a dreary hour and a quarter of play punctuated by occasional booing from the home crowd, Mesut Ozil won a penalty when he raced into the box only to be brought down by Stoke's Bruno Martins Indi.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored from the spot and then struck again from close range 12 minutes later, before Alexandre Lacazette converted another penalty, having been brought crashing to the ground by Badou Ndiaye.

The loss leaves Stoke 19th in the league with 27 points, while Arsenal stay sixth with 51 points, 10 points off the Champions League qualification places.

