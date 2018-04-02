Reports: Orlando Pirates ready to sell Thamsanqa Sangweni to Golden Arrows

Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates could reportedly include Thamsanqa Sangweni in a swap deal which would see Kudakwashe Mahachi join the Soweto giants.

Zimbabwe international, who is currently out nursing a long-term injury, has established himself as one of Lamontville Golden Arrows' best players.

The Durban-based side bought Mahachi from Mamelodi Sundowns prior to the start of the current campaign following two successful loan spells with Arrows.

The latest reports have indicated that Mahachi was expected to move to the Buccaneers during the January 2018 transfer window.

However, the transfer reportedly failed to materialize after Mahachi's current employers, Arrows and Pirates could not reach an agreement over the talented midfielder.

It is said that Pirates are now looking to use Sangweni in a swap deal that would see the central midfielder returning to Durban with Mahachi joining the Soweto giants.

Sangweni played his best football at Arrows' city rivals AmaZulu FC, before joining Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2012/13 season.

The defensive midfielder joined Chippa United after failing to establish himself at Sundowns where he struggled for game time.

Pirates signed him prior to the start of the current campaign after impressing at the Chilli Boys having helped the club retain its status in the PSL.

However, Sangweni has found it difficult to command a regular place in the Bucs starting line-up having made only three appearances in the league.

The former Ajax Cape Town midfielder's future at the Houghton-based side is said to be uncertain ahead of the next PSL transfer window.

Sangweni was linked with a return to AmaZulu during the last transfer window, but the move never materialized.

Pirates are now reportedly looking to offload the midfield maestro at the end of the current season.

The 28-year-old signed a long-term deal with the Soweto giants last August.

Pirates signed Thamsanqa's brother, Siyabonga, from Arrows in 2011.

