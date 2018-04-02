Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City were one of the best teams in the Nedbank Cup after beating the likes of Bidvest Wits, Orlando Pirates and will be hoping to kill another side from the elite division.

Cape Town City 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns: The Brazilians advance to Nedbank Cup semi-finals

Contrastingly, Mamelodi Sundowns have met two sides from the lower divisions, Cape Town All Stars away and EC Bees whom they met at home in the previous round.

The two sides headed to the encounter in search of a spot in the semi-finals to join the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Free State Stars and Maritzburg United.

However, the visiting Brazilians were motivated after bagging a 1-0 win at Athlone Stadium in the Premier League encounter.

With both sides starting on a high note as early as the first whistle, chances were few and far as they fought to settle down early in the match.

Percy Tau beat his marker on the right flank, but could not power his attempt with energy as it went straight to the arms of goalkeeper Sage Stephens in the 13th minute.

Just after the 26th minute, Sundowns broke through City defence with Khama Billiat whose clever play picked out Gaston Sirino and the Uruguayan rattled the cross bar with Stephens beaten.

In their response, the hosts would be awarded a set piece on the edge of the area but Ayanda Patosi’s effort was deflected and sailed over Denis Onyango’s cross bar in the half-hour mark.

Seven minutes to the interval, Sibusiso Vilakazi saw his effort hitting the upright and Billiat also came close to finding the back after a brilliant set piece from skipper, Hlompho Kekana, but the Zimbabwean attacker could only hit the side of the net.

There were no goals at the end of the half.

City looked like they were going for goal upon their return from the tunnel, but it was Tau who finally broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

He was teed up by Billiat after a quick counter attack and the Bafana Bafana forward calmly finished in the box to beat Stephens from close range.

The hour mark saw both sides changing gears in the heart of the park as they exchanged possession, but it was Kekana who doubled Sundowns’ lead with a cracker of his trademark shots from a distance to beat Stephens, 2-0 to Pitso Mosimane’s men.

The 2016 African champions were caught napping and Bradley Ralani thought he scored when his effort beat Onyango out of his line, but Ricardo Nascimento cleared the danger.

With 18 minutes to wrap the clash, Ralani took matters into his own hands into Sundowns penalty and unleashed a left footed shot which was deflected and beat Onyango. 2-1 to Sundowns.

Billiat and Tau continued to terrorise City at the back in the 74th minute, Tau shot lobbed Stephens, but it was cleared by Taariq Fielies, the defender cleared the ball on the goal line.

As City upped their probe for an equaliser, Mosimane introduced Motjeka Madisha to stabilise his defence in the dying minutes to protect his lead and despite City’s fighting spirit, it was not enough to see them bagging a goal as Sundowns reached the semi-finals of the Ke Yona tournament.