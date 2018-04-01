'Everyone wanted to avoid Liverpool' - Bayern star Hummels admits to Champions League fear of Klopp's men

Liverpool were the side to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals, admits Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.

The Reds have failed to piece together a Premier League title challenge this season, while also falling short in Carabao Cup and FA Cup bids.

They are, however, still in the mix for European glory, having reached the last eight, and boast the necessary match-winning ability within their ranks to challenge the best sides on the continent.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino performing at the top of their game, World Cup winner Hummels believes Bayern are not the only side relieved to have steered well clear of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He told the Daily Mail, with Liverpool set to face Manchester City and Bayern paired with Sevilla: “I know how strong Klopp’s teams are.

“I know how good his teams are when they get to this level. Sometimes it is a bit more difficult against the teams in the lower half of the schedule.

“But his teams always perform at the highest when they face the best teams. That’s for certain.

“I don’t think there was a team remaining who wanted to face Liverpool. They work so hard, they play so intense and aggressively with the quality of players they have - especially up front.”

Germany international Hummels previously worked with Klopp during his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund.

He considers the flamboyant 50-year-old to be one of the best in the business, even if they did not always see eye-to-eye during a productive period which delivered Bundesliga titles and a Champions League final appearance.

“It was almost like family between us,” added Hummels.

“Of course we had our issues from time to time. One day we would be there, screaming at each other. But the next day? It was all fine. He understood me, I understood him.

“Each of us would know why the other one would act like he did. We never, ever had a big problem.

“He always considers what you say. He doesn’t always agree and he has the final word. But he considers it and he will say ‘OK’ or… ‘Think about it again’. He is the boss.”