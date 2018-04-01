Falcao blasts refereeing 'disgrace' in Coupe de la Ligue final loss to PSG

News

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Monaco striker Radamel Falcao described the performance of referee Clement Turpin in Saturday's Coupe de la Ligue final against Paris-Saint Germain as "a disgrace". 

The holders claimed the trophy for the fifth year in a row thanks to a 3-0 win in Bordeaux , with Edinson Cavani scoring in each half either side of an Angel Di Maria strike.

Cavani's first came from the penalty spot after a lengthy VAR review, in which Turpin appeared to change his mind about awarding a spot-kick only to go back to his initial decision after checking a replay.

Falcao then saw a goal disallowed for offside with the score at 2-0, although even VAR's footage showed the decision was a close call.

And the Colombia forward pulled no punches in his assessment of the decisions after Monaco's second final defeat in a row.

"Paris were more efficient," he told Canal Plus . "After that, there was the referee.

"For the sake of French football, what the referee did tonight was a disgrace."

Monaco will have little time to dwell on their disappointment with a Ligue 1 clash against Rennes to come on Wednesday.

