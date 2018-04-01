Nzoia Sugar defender, Tom Teka and talented midfielder, Musa Masika have both been named in Kenya’s starting lineup that is set to take on Rwanda in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifies on Sunday.

TEAM NEWS: Kenya name squad to face Rwanda

Also named in the starting lineup is Alpha Onyango, who is set to bear the Captain’s armband with Sydney Lokale leading team’s goal onslaught.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has also namedVincent Wasambo and Richard Odada for the company in midfield.

The second leg, set to be played between April 20, and April 22, 2018, will determine who meets Zambia in the second round.

Kenya Starting XI: Humphrey Katasi (GK), Boniface Onyango, Yussuf Mainge, Ezekiel Nyati, Tom Teka, Alpha Onyango, Richard Odada, Vincent Wasambo, Musa Masika, Keegan Ndemi, Sydney Lokale.

Substitutes: Francis Atwoli (GK), Bernard Arum, Fidel Origa, Eric Kipkirui, Abraham Dawo, Brian Wepo, Alvin Mang’eni.

Rwanda Starting XI: Fiacre Ntwari, Prince Buregeya, Placide Aime Uwineza, Govin McNshimiyimana, Christian Ishimwe, Saleh Nyirinkindi, Janvier Bonane, Saleh Ishimwe, Protais Sindambiwe, Rague Byikingiro, Bogarde Cyitegetse.

Substitutes: Gael Aime, Thierry Ndayishimiye, Shaffi Nsongayingabo, Yakuba Byukusenge, Gilbert Nshimyumuremyi, Patrick Mugisha, Felicien Hakizimana.