Al Rayyan kicked off their training sessions as they prepare to face Esteghlal Tehran in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League this week.

Al Rayyan News: Suspensions, injuries and line-up vs. Esteghlal

Al Rayyan will leave to Tehran today as they prepare for their match against Esteghlal.

Al Rayyan sit in second place in their group with 6 points, and Esteghlal are top with 6 points too but better Al Rayyan on head to head.

This match is heavily important for Al Rayyan as they look to edge closer to qualification.

Al Rayyan: Injuries and suspensions

Mohamed Alaa returned to Al Rayyan’s training sessions on Thursday in preparation for the match against Esteghlal and he is expected to be available against the Iranian side.

Expected line-up

5-3-2:

Oumar Barry

Daniel Goumou – Mohamed Alaa – Ahmed Yasser – Ahmed Al Sayed – Gonzalo Viera

Mouchine Moutouali – Koh Myong Jin – Mohamed Juma

Abdelrazzak Hamedallah – Rodrigo Tabata